हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

BJP a threat to nation, Constitution: Kejriwal after meeting Chandrababu Naidu, Sharad Yadav

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday met his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Chandrababu Naidu at the latter's residence.

BJP a threat to nation, Constitution: Kejriwal after meeting Chandrababu Naidu, Sharad Yadav
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@AamAadmiParty

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday met his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Chandrababu Naidu at the latter's residence.

Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) chief Sharad Yadav was also present for some time during the meet. The meeting, where the Chief Ministers discussed national issues, comes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2019. 

Kejriwal took to Twitter and said that people across the nation will have to join hands to save India and its constitution.

Kejriwal in a Tweet said, "Had a good meeting with Chandrababu Naidu ji and Sharad Yadav ji was also present for a while. Discussed National Issues. Present BJP Govt is a threat to the nation & to the Constitution. People across India will need to join hands to save India & the Constitution."

Tweet: 

Arvind Kejriwal has already begun his door-to-door campaign in the national capital for 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

Several AAP leaders along with Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia have been going from door-to-door and campaigning for their party. 

The party will endeavour to convince the voters to support AAP by explaining them the "failures" of the sitting BJP members of Parliament in Delhi and the achievements of the party government, AAP said in a statement. 

Kejriwal had earlier launched the party's donation campaign "Aap Ka Daan, Rashtra Ka Nirman," at Talkatora stadium.

The party has announced its in-charges for Lok Sabha polls for all the seven parliamentary seats currently held by BJP MPs in Delhi.

"An important element of the campaign will be to inform the voters that seven Lok Sabha MPs should be those who can strengthen the hands of the Kejriwal government. What is important is who thinks about the welfare of Delhi and not who will be the Prime Minister of the country," the statement said.

Party volunteers will ask people to compare the performance of seven BJP MPs with that of the Arvind Kejriwal government during the campaign.

They will inform people about "cheap" electricity in Delhi, free water, major improvement in Delhi government schools, free treatment, reining in of fee hike by private schools and Mohalla Clinics.

The AAP will also "strongly" raise the issue of Metro fare hike and sealing drive, during the Lok Sabha election campaign and will "expose the silence" of BJP MPs on these important issues, it said. 

The Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to be held next year.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags:
DelhiLok Sabha elections 2019Arvind KejriwalChandrababu NaiduSharad Yadav

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close