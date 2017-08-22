close
BJP activists throw rotten eggs at Kanhaiya Kumar in Bengal

Nearly 100 BJP activists on Monday threw rotten eggs and staged a demonstration against Jawaharlal University student leader Kanhaiya Kumar calling him an IS terrorist group's agent and "anti-national" at Midnapore town of West Bengal.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 07:17
BJP activists throw rotten eggs at Kanhaiya Kumar in Bengal

Kolkata: Nearly 100 BJP activists on Monday threw rotten eggs and staged a demonstration against Jawaharlal University student leader Kanhaiya Kumar calling him an IS terrorist group's agent and "anti-national" at Midnapore town of West Bengal.

The slogan shouting protestors rushed out from the BJP West Midnapore district party office as Kanhaiya Kumar and his comrades -- now on a 'long march' -- arrived near the Sports Complex where they were slated to be feted.

Waving the tricolour and some placards, the BJP workers asked Kanhaiya to go back and "shift to Pakistan".

The activists of the Communist Party of India's students' organisation All India Students' Federation, one of the sponsors of the Long March, also raised counter slogans, but the police controlled then situation by barricading the BJP workers.

None of the eggs hit Kanhaiya who entered the Sports Complex, with a police escort for the programme.

Around 19 BJP activists were detained from the spot.
 

