BJP and Congress spar over farmer loans as poll battle heats up in Karnataka

BENGALURU: With the political battle heating up on the ground in poll-bound Karnataka, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress on Sunday sparred over farmer loans and recent bank scams.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who arrived in poll-bound Karnataka on Saturday, alleged that the Centre of shielding 10 industrialists while robbing poor farmers and labourers.

“Paisa kisaanon, majdooron ki jeb se nikalkar 10 udyogpatiyon ki jeb mein jaa raha hai. Aapne desh ke 10 sabse ameer udyogpatiyon ka loan maaf kiya, Modi ji kya aap hindustan ke kisaanon ka loan maaf karoge? Koi jawaab nahi mila (The money is being ferried from farmers' and labourers' pockets to the pockets of 10 industrialists. You (BJP) waived the loans of 10 richest industrialists. Modi ji, when will you waive-off the loans of Hindustan's farmers? No response has come),” said Rahul Gandhi at a public rally.

Hitting back at Gandhi's statement, BJP President Amit Shah, who's also in Karnataka for a political campaign, said that no loans have been written off.

“Humne kisi bhi udyogpati ka koi bhi karz maaf nahi kiya hai, Rahul Gandhi jhoot bol rahe hain. (We have not waived off the loans for any industrialist. Rahul Gandhi is lying.),” said Shah while addressing a public meet.

“The sugarcane farmers are paid their dues within 90 days in Uttar Pradesh. A law has been framed for the same,” he added.

Lashing out at the current Congress-led government in Karnataka, Shah alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah does not let Centre's schemes reach right beneficiaries.

“Siddaramaiah government does not let reach the benefits of schemes to the right beneficiaries because they fear Modi govt,” added Shah.

Karnataka Assembly polls are expected to be held in late April or early May, 2018.

Both the parties have been engaged in a bitter war of words ahead of the polls. The Congress is hoping to back into power for a second term in a row. BJP, which has tasted success in 19 out of 29 states in the country, is hoping to pull off another victory.

With ANI inputs