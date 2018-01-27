BJP announces 44 candidates for Tripura assembly elections

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced 44 candidates for the upcoming Tripura assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda said, "There are total 60 seats in Tripura and today, we have announced 44 candidates."

He added that out of the 60 seats in Tripura, BJP will contest elections in 51 seats and Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) on the remaining nine seats.

The BJP on Thursday announced an alliance with tribal-run IPFT for upcoming Tripura assembly elections, which will be held on February 18.

BJP-IPFT is eyeing to oust the Left Front government which has been in power since 1993.