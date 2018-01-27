हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

BJP announces 44 candidates for Tripura assembly elections

The announcement of candidates for Tripura assembly polls was made by Union Health Minister JP Nadda.

ANI| Updated: Jan 27, 2018, 23:38 PM IST
Comments |
BJP announces 44 candidates for Tripura assembly elections

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced 44 candidates for the upcoming Tripura assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda said, "There are total 60 seats in Tripura and today, we have announced 44 candidates."

He added that out of the 60 seats in Tripura, BJP will contest elections in 51 seats and Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) on the remaining nine seats.

The BJP on Thursday announced an alliance with tribal-run IPFT for upcoming Tripura assembly elections, which will be held on February 18.

BJP-IPFT is eyeing to oust the Left Front government which has been in power since 1993. 

Tags:
TripuraTripura Assembly pollsJP NaddaBJPNortheast news
Next
Story

Budget Session: PM Narendra Modi, Opposition leaders to hold all-party meet on Sunday

Trending