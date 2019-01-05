BJP appoints election in-charge, co-in charge for eight states for 2019 Lok Sabha elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday appointed the election in-charge and co-in charge for eight states for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

BJP president Amit Shah made the appointments for -- Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andaman-Nicobar Islands, Karnataka, Delhi, Haryana, Tripura and Jammu & Kashmir.

The BJP chief has appointed Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal and BJP MLA CT Ravi for the states of Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry and Andaman, and Nicobar islands.

For Uttar Pradesh, Shah has appointed Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda; for Karnataka, it is BJP National General-Secretary Muralidhar Rao and BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari.

The states of Tripura and Jammu and Kashmir has been entrusted with MP and BJP in-charge of Jammu & Kashmir Avinash Rai Khanna.

Union Minister of Defence Nirmala Sitaraman and Jayaram Singh Pawada has been appointed for Delhi.

MP Kalraj Mishra and BJP MLA Vishwas Sarang have been appointed for Haryana.