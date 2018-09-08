हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BJP

BJP attacks Opposition, calls 'Mahagathbandhan' eyewash and mirage

Nirmala Sitharaman told that party president Amit Shah has asserted in the meeting that the 'Mahagathbandhan' has been defeated by the BJP even after 2014 and it will not make any difference even now.

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday slammed the 'Mahagathbandhan' by the Opposition parties in Bihar and termed it as an eyewash (dhakosla), illusion(bhranti) and a lie (jhuth).

Addressing a press conference after the BJP National Executive meeting, Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told that party president Amit Shah has asserted in the meeting that the 'Mahagathbandhan' has been defeated by the BJP even after 2014 and it will not make any difference even now.

"Party chief today called 'Mahagathbandhan' a dhakosla (eye wash), bhranti (mirage)&jhuth (false). He said that parties which are in 'Mahagathbandhan' have been defeated by BJP even after 2014. Mahagathdhan will not make any difference," said Sitharaman.

Voicing the words of the BJP chief, Sitharaman said that Shah had assured of BJP win in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the 19 states where the party is currently in power. He also said BJP is also in the second place in states like West Bengal, Odisha and Telangana. He further added that anti-incumbency always benefits those who are in the second place. Shah also said the BJP will perform well in the southern states of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Shah said, "In 2019 elections, we'll easily win the 19 states where it's our government and we're in second place in states like West Bengal, Odisha and Telangana. Anti-incumbency always benefits those who are in second place. We'll perform well in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu too."

The party chief spoke on several other topics including triple talaq, urban Naxals and the recent no-confidence motion.

On the issue of triple talaq, Shah said, "Many Islamic countries have cleared it and it's not an issue in those countries. But here in Rajya Sabha, the Bill is stuck due to Congress' hypocritical behaviour and we have to pass it."

Voicing his opinion on the issue of urbaNaxaliteses, the BJP chief accused the Congress of indulging in this for vote bank politics. Shah also appreciated Maharashtra government and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Shah said 'if refugees from Afghanistan, Pakistan or Bangladesh or even if Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christain or Jain refugees approach India seeking refuge, India will provide refuge to them without hesitation.

On the recent no confidence motion against the government by the Congress, Shah said for bringing such a step two conditions are necessary--if the government has lost majority or if the party has become a matter of worry for the public. But no such conditions were there, still, opposition came up with the motion.

