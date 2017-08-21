close
BJP backs Rajnath's statement lauding NIA for decline in stone-pelting incidents in JK

BJP also said that the central agency has eliminated a number of front ranking terrorists and separatists from the Valley.

By Zee Media Bureau | ANI| Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 08:07
Rajnath Singh

New Delhi/Bengaluru: A day after Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that incidents of stone-pelting have declined in Jammu and Kashmir due to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday echoed the same saying that the central agency has eliminated a number of front ranking terrorists and separatists from the Valley.

"A very effective operations has been conducted by NIA against separatist and the nature of funding received by these organsiation to create disturbances in Jammu and Kashmir.The manner in which the Enforcement Directorate and other agencies crack down on separatist, it had a very positive effect," BJP leader G.V.L. Narsimah Rao told ANI.

He further said that the terrorist and separatist both are on the run in Kashmir today and the security environment has suddenly improved because of security forces.BJP leader S. Prakash resonated the same and said, "For the first time the NIA raided separatist leader in Valley which sends a clear signal to all this separatist elements that things have changed in the Valley and the dispensation at Delhi will no more tolerate their irresponsible acts and will not hesitate to act upon them. I am sure NIA will ensure that these elements are neutralised."

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that incidents of stone-pelting have declined in Jammu and Kashmir due to the role of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Speaking after inaugurating the office and residential complex of the NIA in Lucknow, he said, the incidents of naxalism, terrorism and extremism have also seen a downward trend in the last three years. The NIA is doing a great job in this field and its name sends fear down the spine of those indulging in terror funding, Singh said.Underlining the roll of NIA in controlling of antinational activities, he said that 75 percent decrease has been recorded in terror incidents and 40 percent in Naxal activates.

TAGS

BJPRajnath SinghNIAStone pelting

