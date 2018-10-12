BJP calls Rahul Gandhi 'serial liar' amid Congress' allegations on Rafale deal

NEW DELHI: Responding to allegations levelled by Congress over the Rafale deal, Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday called Rahul Gandhi a 'serial liar' who's trying to twist the French media report.

“We have off late been experiencing the activities of a serial liar. Only an issue-less man can repeat a lie again and again. Even if a lie is repeated 100 times, it can never substitute the truth,” said Piyush Goyal, the minister of Railways, Coal and Corporate Affairs at a press conference.

“The government negotiated terms which are far better than what was agreed by UPA in 2007 and 2012. We have gotten faster delivery, longer maintenance tenure, better availability of spare parts and much needed defence capabilities,” he said.

“We got more clarity from the CEO of Dassault Aviation, who has categorically confirmed that since the implementation of offsets was an obligation, they themselves chose the partners to implement the offsets,” he said, adding, “Congress and Rahul Gandhi twisted the French media report.”

“Congress is possibly trying to hide its own misdemeanors of 2012 where under pressure from the First Family's associates, they cancelled such an important transaction and compromised India's national security,” said Goyal.

Training guns on the Prime Minister over the Rafale fighter jets deal, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi called Narendra Modi a “corrupt person” and questioned his silence.

“The PM of India is a corrupt person. He awarded Rs 30,000 crore to Anil Ambani. There is a clear-cut case against the PM,” said Rahul while addressing a press meet in the national capital.

Rahul's comments came after French news website Mediapart leaked a new company document of Dassault Aviation, where a senior company executive is quoted as saying that it was “imperative and obligatory” for the company to agree to work with Anil Ambani's Reliance Defence in order to procure the contract to produce 36 Rafale jets for India.

Reacting to the investigative report of Mediapart on Rafale deal, Dassault Aviation released a statement saying that the company had freely chosen to make a partnership with the Reliance Group.