BJP central observers in Rajasthan on Sunday for legislature party leader election

New Delhi: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and BJP general secretary Arun Singh will be in Rajasthan on Sunday as the party's central observers for the election of its legislature party leader in the state.

BJP media head and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni said the two party leaders will be central observers in the meeting of the newly elected MLAs in the western state.

The party has chosen its legislature party in two other states -- Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh -- which had faced assembly polls along with Rajasthan.

The BJP was in power in all three states but lost to the Congress in the elections.

The party is likely to elect a new face as the legislature party leader in Rajasthan, something it has already done in the two other states. It had recently appointed former Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan chief ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Raman Singh and Vasundhara Raje respectively as its national vice presidents, indicating that it will bring new faces in these states.