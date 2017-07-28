close
Amit Shah, Smriti Iran, Balwantsinh Rajput file nomination for Rajya Sabha elections from Gujarat

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Friday filed his nomination papers for Rajya Sabha elections from Gujarat.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 28, 2017 - 11:21
BJP chief Amit Shah files nomination for Rajya Sabha polls from Gujarat

Ahmedabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Friday filed his nomination papers for Rajya Sabha elections from Gujarat.

Shah was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and senior party leader Anandiben Patel to the Election Commission office.

Shah, currently a MLA in Gujarat, will be making his debut in Parliament once he is elected, given the numbers the ruling BJP enjoys in the state Assembly.

The BJP on Tuesday announced that Shah and Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani will contest Rajya Sabha elections from Gujarat.

Amit Shah, who was elected as an MLA from Sarkhej in four consecutive elections in 1997, 1998, 2002 and 2007 was instrumental in scripting BJP's victory in 2014 Assembly elections.

Irani, whose Rajya Sabha term from Gujarat comes to an end on August 18, will be renominated by the BJP for the seat.

TAGS

Amit ShahBharatiya Janata PartyBJPRajya SabhaGujaratSmriti Irani

