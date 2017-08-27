close
BJP chief Amit Shah to visit Mumbai today

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah will be on a Mumbai visit on Sunday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 27, 2017 - 07:50
BJP chief Amit Shah to visit Mumbai today
File photo

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah will be on a Mumbai visit on Sunday.

Shah will commence his visit from Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Sankraman Shibir, KC Marg, Bandra Reclaimation at 11 am.

At 12.30 pm, he will seek blessings of Lal Bagh ke Raja (Lalbaugcha Raja), in Lalbagh, Mumbai.

Later at 4 p.m., the BJP chief will release a book "Hamare Narendra Bhai" at Yashwantrao Chavhan Pratisthan Sabhagruh, located at General Jagannath Bhosale Marg.

Amit ShahMumbaiLal bagh Ke RajaHamare Narendra Bhai

