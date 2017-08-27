BJP chief Amit Shah to visit Mumbai today

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah will be on a Mumbai visit on Sunday.

Shah will commence his visit from Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Sankraman Shibir, KC Marg, Bandra Reclaimation at 11 am.

At 12.30 pm, he will seek blessings of Lal Bagh ke Raja (Lalbaugcha Raja), in Lalbagh, Mumbai.

Later at 4 p.m., the BJP chief will release a book "Hamare Narendra Bhai" at Yashwantrao Chavhan Pratisthan Sabhagruh, located at General Jagannath Bhosale Marg.