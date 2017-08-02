BJP chief Amit Shah to visit Tamil Nadu from Aug 22 to 24

Chennai: BJP president Amit Shah will visit Tamil Nadu from August 22 to 24 as part of his efforts to strengthen the party organisation in the state.

BJP's Tamil Nadu unit chief Tamilisai Soundararajan said Shah's visit will help strengthen the party at the grass-root level in the state.

Claiming that political analysts felt that the top leader's visit will have a positive impact on the party in Tamil Nadu, she said the party cadres are enthusiastic about his visit to the state.

Shah will be given a grand reception, Soundararajan said, adding a meeting was held in this regard at the party headquarters here.

With an eye on the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP national president is travelling across country to strategise and find ways to strengthen the party at the grass-root level.