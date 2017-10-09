close
BJP chief Amit Shah's son Jay Shah files Rs 100 crore defamation suit

BJP chief Amit Shah's son Jay Shah on Sunday filed a Rs 100 crore defamation suit against a news website. 

﻿
Last Updated: Monday, October 9, 2017 - 08:04
BJP chief Amit Shah&#039;s son Jay Shah files Rs 100 crore defamation suit

NEW DELHI: BJP chief Amit Shah's son Jay Shah on Sunday filed a Rs 100 crore defamation suit against a news website. 

An article on the website alluded to certain financial irregularities by Temple Enterprise Private Ltd, a company owned by Jay Shah.

“The article makes false, derogatory and defamatory imputation against me by creating in the minds of right- thinking people an impression that my business owes its 'success' to my father Shri Amitbhai Shah's political position ... My businesses are fully legitimate and conducted in a lawful manner on commercial lines, which is reflected in my tax records, and are through banking transactions,” Jay Shah said in a statement, reports the PTI.

The article alleged that the annual turnover of Temple Enterprise shot up by 16,000 times in 2015-16, nearly Rs 80 crore over the previous year.

Amit Shah is currently the Rajya Sabha lawmaker from Gujarat. 

