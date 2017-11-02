BJP compares Kamal Haasan with Hafiz Saeed for his 'Hindu terror' remark

New Delhi: Reacting to Kamal Haasan's allegations that 'right-wing Hindus' have started employing terrorism to propagate their 'communal agenda', Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday compared the actor to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed.

"There has been a tendency in this country we have seen in the past decade how Sonia Gandhi-Rahul Gandhi led Congress party drew a strategy of maligning the Indian society and Hindu community only to appease the Muslim vote bank. It was done by the former home minister P Chidambaram and Congress leader Sushil Kumar Shindey saying it on the floor of Parliament that there is Hindu terror in this country," BJP's national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said.

He added, "Today when Kamal Haasan makes similar comments, he is actually joining the ranks of P Chidambaram, Hafiz Saeed and is possible angling to become an extension of the Congress party," as per ANI.

Rao also said by making such remarks all these people have given Pakistan an upper hand.

"Haasan also has a close tie with the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala and completely closes his eyes to the kind of violence and red terror that has been perpetrated there. Therefore, he is looking at the issue from a very narrow perspective," he said.

"People of Tamil Nadu will reject this type of cheap politics which Kamal Haasan is also trying to play," the BJP leader maintained.

What Haasan said about 'Hindu terror'

In a column in a Tamil magazine 'Ananda Vikatan' the actor wrote that the right-wingers could no longer say 'show me a Hindu terrorist if you can'.

"In the past, Hindu right-wing groups would not indulge in violence, but they would hold a dialogue with the opposite parties on their arguments. But this old tactic was defeated and what they stated to do is use muscle power. They started indulging in violence," he added.

Political party announcement not at media's prodding, says Haasan

Meanwhile, earlier, the veteran actor had doused his fans' expectations of launching a political party, saying he can't make any such announcement under media pressure.

Haasan, 62, had tweeted that public announcements would be made in the 'people's court'.

His comment was significant amidst heightened speculation that he may launch his political party soon.

Haasan has been active of late with comments on the political situation, both at the national and state level, often being critical of the ruling parties.

