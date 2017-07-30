BJP condemns killing of RSS worker, demands dismissal of Kerala Govt.

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has condemned the killing of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker in Kerala who was murdered on Saturday night and blamed Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) for the attack.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said that the ruling party (CPI-M) is definitely behind the death of the RSS worker.

"They (CPI-M) celebrate after killing RSS people. They are mad people sitting in power and doing things like these."

He further demanded that the Central government should dismiss this government.

Speaking to ANI on the same matter, BJP member Sudesh Verma added that this is not the first incident of political violence in Kerala, where a RSS or BJP worker has been killed.

"Hundreds of workers have been killed, we have been raising these issues but the so called- liberal and progressive forces in this country don`t condone this because it is happening against our members," Verma said.

He also questioned the award wapsi brigade.

"Every killing needs to be condemned and action needs to be taken. We expect that Kerala government should act on this," he added.

However, CPI-M state secretary Kodiyery Balakrishnan has maintained that his party members were not responsible for the murder and castigated the BJP for creating law and order problems in the state.

"The probe shows the attack against RSS worker is not a political killing. The main accused Manikandan is not a CPI-M member. His father is an INTUC worker. Those who are in custody are from various political outfits, one is from BMS also," Balakrishnan said in a press conference.

A 34-year-old RSS leader was murdered in Kozhikode on Saturday night. The police has so far detained eight people in connection with this case.The BJP has blamed the CPI-M for carrying out the attack.