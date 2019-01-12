BJP Council meet live: BJP leaders to discuss strategy for 2019 Lok Sabha polls

The second day of BJP’s national council meet started on Saturday in New Delhi's iconic Ramlila Maidan. It is likely that this will be last national council meeting of the BJP before the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Sources claim that during Saturday's meeting, the BJP leaders will focus on strategy against opposition in order to secure a win in 2019 general elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also deliver a valedictory speech.

The national council meet is attended by senior BJP leaders, BJP national executive council members, national council members, all MPs, MLAs, MLCs, national office-bearers of all morchas among others.

Follow live updates here:

# 2019 election is a choice between stability versus instability: Prasad

# Congress continues to play with national security: Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

# Sitharaman urges party men to work with a resolve on 'ab ki baar phir Modi sarkar'

# We have not had one major terrorist attack in this country after 2014: Sitharaman

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at BJP National Convention in Delhi: We have not had one major terrorist attack in this country after 2014. This govt under the leadership of PM Modi has ensured one thing that there shall not be an opportunity for terrorists to disturb peace. pic.twitter.com/qWehbpZkFd — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2019

# Country can foresee a bright future only under leadership of PM: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

# Non-performance, corruption were the features of the previous govt: Nitin Gadkari Gadkari

# PM Modi, Amit Shah arrive at Ramlila Ground to attend BJP National Convention