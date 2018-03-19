BJP doesn't fear no-confidence motion, says 'we are comfortably placed'

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is confident enough to face any situation and discussion regarding the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre. "We are ready to face no-confidence motion as we have support in the House. We are confident," said Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar.

Expressing confidence, Andhra Pradesh's party chief K Haribabu also said, "BJP has got absolute majority in Lok Sabha and we are ready to face any situation and discussion. All these parties coming together cannot harm Modi government, we are comfortably placed."

Their statement comes after the YSR Congress and the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) issue notices of no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre in the Lok Sabha. They are set to pitch for taking up their notices when the Parliament meets on Tuesday.

Y V Subba Reddy of the YSR Congress had on Monday written to the Lok Sabha secretariat seeking to move a no-confidence motion in the Lower House of Parliament for its refusal to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh. The Opposition party in Andhra Pradesh has been protesting in the Parliament over the issue of granting "Special Category Status" to the state.

The ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) too reached a deadlock with its longtime BJP ally over this issue and ultimately quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition at the Centre on Friday.

Both parties have been lobbying with opposition parties for support to their respective notices. A no-confidence motion notice has to be supported by at least 50 MPs to be taken up in the House.

The government has expressed confidence that the notices, even if they are admitted, will be defeated given its strength in the Lok Sabha.