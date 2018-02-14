BJP flags off Mission 2019, launches Rath yatra to collect 'jal', 'mitti' from religious places

NEW DELHI: Getting into full swing for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) launched its jal-mitti rath yatra on Wednesday. The rath that has taken off from the Rajghat on Wednesday will travel to all major religious places and border areas to collect water and soil for creating 108 Havan kunds for a week-long Rashtra Raksha Mahayagya which will be held in March.

Giving a green signal to the rath, Home Minister Rajnath Singh described it as an "extraordinary yatra", and said that it was not to gain any power, but for "nation-building" and a fully-secured and prosperous India. The purpose of the event is to see the nation become "strong, proud, self-reliant and prosperous" and its cultural heritage remain intact.

The 'Rashtriya Raksha Mahayagya' is scheduled to be held from March 18-25 in the sprawling lawns outside the Red Fort, involving over 1,100 priests.

Glimpses from launch of जल-मिट्टी रथ यात्रा by Hon'ble Rajnath Singh ji from Rajghat today. These raths will travel to all major religious places and border areas to collect जल and मिट्टी will be used for creating 108 Havan kunds for Rashtra Raksha Mahayagya. pic.twitter.com/XI4WK8pTeA — Vikas Yadav (@yadavikass) February 14, 2018

The soil and water, brought from Doklam, where troops of India and China were locked in a standoff, and Poonch, located near the Line of Control (LoC), and the Wagah border, and the 'Char Dhams' (four pilgrimage sites), will also be used in raising the structures at the 'yagya'. "The biggest characteristic of this yatra is that people will go to the borders of our country and the 'Char Dhams', and bring water and soil for the yagya to be held in March," Singh said.

BJP MP Maheish Girri said, once again this event will ensure that the "voice of the Vedas and the nation will resonate in the same breath".

Singh said, "There is always some cosmic ruler, governing the world. This is for that cosmic ruler. And, people must come forward and extend support for this event."