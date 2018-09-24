हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rahul Gandhi

BJP flays Congress after Pakistan 'backs' Rahul Gandhi as India's next PM

Pakistani Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Hussain and former interior minister Rehman Malik have either backed or echoed what Rahul Gandhi has said recently.

File photo

New Delhi: The BJP on Monday accused the Congress of fuelling Pakistans attack on India over the controversial Rafale deal and claimed there was a "design" between the Congress and Pakistan whose aim was to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a media conference here, Bharatiya Janata Party spokesman Sambit Patra referred to remarks by Pakistani politicians who used Congress President Rahul Gandhi`s tweets to mount their attack on India. 

"Using the tweet, Pakistani Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Hussain pointed that even Rahul Gandhi believes that the Modi government is trying to divert the attention," said Patra pointing to Hussain`s tweets in which he said that "Gandhi tweets explain BJP-led tirade against Pakistan".

Patra also referred to a tweet by former Pakistan Interior Minister Rehman Malik`s claim that "Gandhi will be next PM of India if he follows `Jet Gate` properly".

 

 

"The thread of commonality between Pakistan and Congress is not a mere coincidence. There is a design," added Patra. 

On Saturday, BJP President Amit Shah had asked if Gandhi had formed a "mahagathbandhan" (grand alliance) with Pakistan with both seeking to remove Modi. 

Rahul GandhiRehman MalikRafale deal

