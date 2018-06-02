हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BJP

BJP gears up for 2019 polls, PM Modi to give constituency-wise feedback to MLAs

NEW DELHI: As the 2019 Lok Sabha elections near, it seems like the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is not willing to leave anything to chance. The party has already begun the preparations for the polls that are due next year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will personally take part in assessing the situation and monitoring the poll preparations. As per Zee News sources, the PM will be speaking to the MLAs himself to know the status of implementation of the government schemes that were launched in the past four years. 

He will be interacting with the MLAs across the constituencies through the Namo app and share his feedback about the area. He has also sought details of the prominent leaders from across the states. 

Modi will be personally involved in finalising the list of candidates who will be given tickets to fight the 2019 elections. 

Apart from speaking with the MLAs, he will also be taking feedback from the people over the schemes that were launched by the government. He had also taken a feedback from the people recently when the BJP-led Central government completed four years in office. 

He had asked people how happy they were with the work done by the Centre. They were also asked who are the three most popular leaders in their state and constituency and whether they think the pace at which government work is done has increased.

The recent losses in bypolls are also an indication that they cannot afford to ignore the united Opposition that is preparing to take on the 2019 general elections. However, BJP has been saying that bypoll wins cannot determine the mood opf the nation. Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said bypolls cannot be the barometer of who will win the next Lok Sabha

BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao also said local issues, caste and the candidate take precedence over national issues in bypolls and thus these results won't have any impact on government in states and the Centre.

But with Congress going out of its way and joining hands with parties like the Bahujan Samaj Party, Janata Dal United and Aam Aadmi Party, it will be difficult for the BJP to ignore the united Opposition whose sole aim is to not let the saffron party come back to power. In such a scenario, Modi and party president Amit Shah will need to spin a magic wand to win the 2019 polls. 

BJPLok Sabha elections 2019Narendra ModiCongressNaMo App

