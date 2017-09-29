close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

BJP govts trying to impose RSS ideology on varsities: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday alleged that the BJP governments, in the states and at the Centre, were trying to impose RSS ideology in universities which he said, was resulting in students' unrest and anarchy on the campuses.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, September 29, 2017 - 20:35

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday alleged that the BJP governments, in the states and at the Centre, were trying to impose RSS ideology in universities which he said, was resulting in students' unrest and anarchy on the campuses.

Interacting with student leaders from various varsities, including the Jawaharlal Nehru University, the Delhi University and the Allahabad University here, he said that ever since the BJP government has come to power at the Centre, the atmosphere in educational institutions has been spoiled."

"The reputation of universities has also been harmed," the former chief minister was quoted as saying during his interaction with the students' leaders.

Alleging that there was a conspiracy to crush the morale of students by curbing the voice of dissent, Yadav said that the youth has always brought a change in the system.

"A chance to bring a change will come in 2019 and there was a need to start preparations from today. Students need to pay attention on their studies and at the same time also raise their voice against injustice.

"The students and youth will have to remain prepared for playing a double role," the SP chief said.

TAGS

Akhilesh YadavBJPSamajwadi PartyRSSJawaharlal Nehru UniversityAllahabad University

From Zee News

Mumbai stampede: It is going to happen, they have been warning for 3 years about Elphinstone Road Station
MumbaiIndia

Mumbai stampede: It is going to happen, they have been warn...

Boy writes about &#039;sexual encounters&#039; with Bollywood actresses in exam, gets pass marks
Gujarat

Boy writes about 'sexual encounters' with Bollywo...

India

Ex-Army chief praises PM for surgical strikes in Pakistan,...

Asia

Pakistan Minister's remark on swap offer on Jadhav a l...

LG, AAP government agree on student loan, guest teachers: Sisodia
Delhi

LG, AAP government agree on student loan, guest teachers: S...

Yashwant Sinha&#039;s remarks &#039;surgical strike&#039;: Congress
India

Yashwant Sinha's remarks 'surgical strike':...

Joint warfare can help win wars, save resources: Vice Air Chief
India

Joint warfare can help win wars, save resources: Vice Air C...

Sikh student in US removed from soccer game for wearing turban
India

Sikh student in US removed from soccer game for wearing tur...

AfricaWorld

Nigeria's Boko Haram trials to be held behind closed d...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

A blueprint for job growth

Post-Doklam, Indo-Nepal ties call for a paradigm shift

DNA Edit | Cowards strike again: Only a forceful retribution will deter terrorists

Hugh Hefner: Playboy, revolutionary

Yashwant Sinha, the economy of India and the Bharatiya Janata Party