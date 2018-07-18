हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
no-confidence motion

BJP issues whip to MPs over no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday issued a three-line whip after Congress-led opposition parties moved a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government. A discussion and voting on the no-confidence motion is slated to be taken up in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

BJP issues whip to MPs over no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha

According to news agency ANI, the Trinamool Congress also issued whip to party’s members of Parliament over the no-confidence motion.

The notice for the no-confidence motion was admitted by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Wednesday. She said, “The discussion will be held for the full day, followed by voting on it.”

Members from the Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and the National Congress Party (NCP) among others moved no-confidence motion notices but the Speaker said that TDP's Kesineni Srinivas would move his motion as his party was the first to raise it.

Mahajan had not accepted notices for a similar motion during the Budget Session, which was washed out due to the continued uproar by TDP, TRS and some Opposition parties demanding that government agree to the motion.

While Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge demanded that the largest party be allowed to move the motion, Mahajan said that as per rules, the party which raises the motion first, gets to move it. "It's not a question of big party, small party... Those who brought the no-confidence motion, I read all the rules. The person who first brought the motion, has to be called first," Mahajan said.

