हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

BJP J&K chief Ravinder Raina alleges death threats from Pakistan

According to Raina, he has taken up the matter with concerned authorities, including Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra.

BJP J&amp;K chief Ravinder Raina alleges death threats from Pakistan

Just days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ended its alliance with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Jammu and Kashmir, party’s state chief Ravinder Raina has claimed that he is receiving threat calls from Pakistan. Speaking to news agency ANI, Raina alleged that he received a threat call from Karachi on Thursday as well.

According to Raina, he has taken up the matter with concerned authorities, including Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra. He said, “I have informed the concerned authorities and the Governor about the threats I have been receiving for the past few months. Even today I received a threat call from Karachi.”

The claims by the BJP leader comes just two days the party ended its alliance Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP, citing difference over handling of anti-terror operations and stand on dealing with separatists. Being the J&K BJP chief, Raina had played a significant role in the political development in the state.

Notably, terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir had last week killed Rising Kashmir editor-in-chief Shujaat Bukhari and Indian Army jawan Aurangzeb. Bukhari was killed by unidentified assailants in a busy locality in the heart of Srinagar. The police had later said that it was an act of terror.

Indian Army jawan Aurangzeb, who had been part of an encounter wherein top commanders of Hizbul Mujahideen were killed, was kidnapped by armed terrorists while returning from duty. Following a massive search operation, Aurangzeb’s bullet-ridden body was found by forces in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirRavinder RainaBJPRavinder Raina threat callsRavinder Raina Pakistan threat

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close