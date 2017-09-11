close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

BJP labels Rahul Gandhi as a 'part-time politician' over his impending US visit

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday scoffed at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi's United States visit, saying that the formers' international visits or tours would not affect the saffron party and labelled him as a 'part-time politician' of the country.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Monday, September 11, 2017 - 11:54
BJP labels Rahul Gandhi as a &#039;part-time politician&#039; over his impending US visit
File photo

Bengaluru: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday scoffed at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi's United States visit, saying that the formers' international visits or tours would not affect the saffron party and labelled him as a 'part-time politician' of the country.

Speaking to ANI, BJP spokesperson S Prakash said, "Rahul Gandhi is always on International visits; he hardly stays in India. He always seems to be hopping from country to country. I feel sorry for theCongress that depends so much on him and assumes that he will do wonders for it, and also would win the elections in the coming months. Rahul clearly seems to be a 'part-time politician' and it's high time that he realises the importance of his party members trust on him."

Resonating similar views, another saffron party leader Rahul Sinha stated that Gandhi's international visits do not affect the country much.

"Rahul Gandhi has been visiting the US umpteen number of times; we don't have a count on it. Even we are not interested as to what he does there or plans to do. If he is on an official visit or pleasure one then it totally does not affect us. The so-not interested feeling that the saffron party has on Rahul, I guess the people of the country would also do the same over his visits," he said.

Rahul Gandhi left for the US on Sunday, where he would interact with the global thinkers, the political leaders and the NRIs on international, economic and technology issues.

Rahul will also give an address at the University of California, Berkeley, on the subject 'India at 70 -- Reflections on the Path forward', where he will talk about contemporary India and the path forward for the world's largest democracy. 

TAGS

Rahul GandhiBJPCongressUS visit

From Zee News

Ghaziabad police arrests one in BJP MLA murder
Uttar Pradesh

Ghaziabad police arrests one in BJP MLA murder

Not opposed to &#039;Rose Day&#039; celebrations if they are done with spirit of India, says PM Modi
India

Not opposed to 'Rose Day' celebrations if they ar...

&#039;Sisters and Brothers of America&#039;: Here&#039;s the full text of Swami Vivekananda&#039;s 1893 Chicago speech
India

'Sisters and Brothers of America': Here's th...

Tamil Nadu

Train engine derails at Chennai railway station, none injur...

Uttar Pradesh

Muslim artistes from Indonesia to perform Ramlila in Ayodhy...

WorldAsia

Taiwanese activist confesses to Chinese subversion charges

India

Superintendent booked for sexually harassing medical office...

IRCTC hotels scam: Lalu, Tejashwi not to appear before CBI today
Bihar

IRCTC hotels scam: Lalu, Tejashwi not to appear before CBI...

Fossilised hair five times rarer than feathers: Study
Science

Fossilised hair five times rarer than feathers: Study

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

DNA Edit: Linking sim card with Aadhaar a huge exercise

BRICS summit: Stronger partnership for a brighter future

Tech’s morality-neutral nature: In the wrong hands, technology can cause untold damage, writes Kapil Sibal

Creating the right environment: From 'roadblock ministry' to 'ease of business'

GST on sanitary pads: Tax, gender, and the law of unintended consequences