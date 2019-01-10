हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Muzaffarpur

BJP leader Baiju Prasad Gupta shot dead at medicine shop in Muzaffarpur

The leader named Baiju Prasad Gupta was shot dead while he was sitting at his medical shop near Pakri Chowk area.

BJP leader Baiju Prasad Gupta shot dead at medicine shop in Muzaffarpur

MUZAFFARPUR: A local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was shot dead on Wednesday in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar.

The leader named Baiju Prasad Gupta was shot dead while he was sitting at his medical shop near Pakri Chowk area, which falls under the jurisdiction of Siwaipatti Police Station.

It is learnt that an individual came to Baiju's shop and asked him about some medicine before opening fire at him. Police arrived at the scene of incident and found some empty shell of bullets. Sharing details of the incident, DSP, East Muzaffarpur, Gaurav Pandey said, "We have received the information that some criminal has shot one person. We are trying to ascertain the reason behind the incident based on which we can have some identification of the culprit. We are also planning to conduct raids for the arrest of the accused."

"Villagers have informed me that he had a small medical store and he used to provide home-made medicines to the people of nearby areas," he told ANI.

Tags:
MuzaffarpurBJP leader shot MuzaffarpurBJP leader shot Bihar

Must Watch