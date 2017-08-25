close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

BJP leader blames Punjab for allowing Dera followers in Haryana

Asked why the situation was allowed to escalate, Joshi said: "The supporters came from Sangrur and Malwa areas of Punjab. Why did the Punjab government allow them to come to Haryana?"

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, August 25, 2017 - 17:43

New Delhi: BJP leader Vineet Joshi on Friday blamed the Punjab government for allowing supporters of controversial Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh to enter Haryana, after violence flared up following a verdict against the self-styled godman.

Talking to TV news channel India Today TV, Joshi also said that the Haryana government under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was making efforts to control the situation.

"This is a really unusual situation which we have not seen for the last 25 years. Such deployment of security was only in days of terrorism... Anticipating that emotions will flare up, the government has taken steps," said the Punjab BJP secretary.

Asked why the situation was allowed to escalate, Joshi said: "The supporters came from Sangrur and Malwa areas of Punjab. Why did the Punjab government allow them to come to Haryana?"

"The government is putting in its best efforts... Government is dealing with lakhs of people whose emotions have been flared up," said Joshi.

A CBI special court on Friday held the Dera chief guilty of raping and sexually exploiting two female disciples.

He was taken into custody following his conviction by trial court judge Jagdeep Singh.

TAGS

BJPPunjabHaryanaDeraVineet JoshiDera Sacha SaudaGurmeet Ram Rahim Singhviolence

From Zee News

HaryanaIndia

Trail of death and destruction descends on Panchkula

Pakistan&#039;s population surges to 208 million: Statistics office
WorldAsia

Pakistan's population surges to 208 million: Statistic...

Gujarat riots: Supreme Court asks trial court to decide case in 4 months
India

Gujarat riots: Supreme Court asks trial court to decide cas...

Technology

Commerce Ministry sets up task force on artificial intellig...

Ram Rahim verdict: Violent mob goes on rampage, attacks mediapersons
India

Ram Rahim verdict: Violent mob goes on rampage, attacks med...

Army columns deployed in Panchkula, on stand-by in Sirsa
HaryanaIndia

Army columns deployed in Panchkula, on stand-by in Sirsa

India

Rajnath Singh speaks to Manohar Lal Khattar, Amarinder Sing...

PunjabIndia

Ram Rahim supporters set 2 railway stations afire in Punjab

Internet & Social Media

LLadro to start on-line sales in India from October

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Who is Gurmeet Ram Rahim? All you wanted to know about Dera Sacha Sauda chief

DNA Edit: Sovereignty and I

Trespassers to be prosecuted

Can robotics help revolutionise India’s defence sector?

From Gurmeet Ram Rahim to Radhe Maa: Top 5 controversial 'Gurus' of India