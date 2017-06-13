close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

BJP leader had THIS to say on Rahul Gandhi's planned visit to meet grandmother

Rahul Gandhi`s grandmother Paola Maino lives in Italy.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - 17:05
BJP leader had THIS to say on Rahul Gandhi&#039;s planned visit to meet grandmother

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday took a dig at Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, who announced on Twitter that he would be taking a break from politics to visit his grandmother abroad.

"Will be travelling to meet my grandmother & family for a few days. Looking forward to spending some time with them," said Gandhi announced earlier today. He, however, did not mention how many days he will be out and where he was headed to.

Taking a jab at the Congress leader, BJP's Vijayvargiya told news agency ANI said that when he was a child, he also used to visit his grandmother's place during summer vacations. He later tweeted:

Rahul`s grandmother Paola Maino lives in Italy.

Rahul Gandhi reprimands Sandeep Diskhit over army chief remark, BJP demands Sonia Gandhi's apology
MUST READ
Rahul Gandhi reprimands Sandeep Diskhit over army chief remark, BJP demands Sonia Gandhi's apology

Rahul Gandhi had in March visited the US, where his mother Sonia Gandhi had had gone for a health check-up.

Earlier, during the New Year Celebrations, Gandhi had gone to London for a short break.

His latest foreign visit comes in the midst of hectic politics over the coming Presidential Election and other developments like the farm crisis.

(Wth Agency inputs)

TAGS

Rahul GandhiKailash VijayvargiyaBharatiya Janata PartyCongressIndian National CongressSonia GandhiPaola MainoItaly

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Islamic State militants killing, enslaving civilians: Phili...
WorldAsia

Islamic State militants killing, enslaving civilians: Phili...

Policewoman shot in head at Munich station, no terrorist li...
EuropeWorld

Policewoman shot in head at Munich station, no terrorist li...

Russian diplomats expelled from Moldova, recruited fighters
EuropeWorld

Russian diplomats expelled from Moldova, recruited fighters

'Voice not mine,' says AIADMK MLA in eye of horse...
Tamil Nadu

'Voice not mine,' says AIADMK MLA in eye of horse...

While some students pelted stones, nine Army-trained Kashmiri students cracked IIT exam
Jammu and Kashmir

While some students pelted stones, nine Army-trained Kashmi...

Three Punjab gangsters commit suicide
Punjab

Three Punjab gangsters commit suicide

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video