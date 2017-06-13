BJP leader had THIS to say on Rahul Gandhi's planned visit to meet grandmother

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday took a dig at Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, who announced on Twitter that he would be taking a break from politics to visit his grandmother abroad.

"Will be travelling to meet my grandmother & family for a few days. Looking forward to spending some time with them," said Gandhi announced earlier today. He, however, did not mention how many days he will be out and where he was headed to.

Taking a jab at the Congress leader, BJP's Vijayvargiya told news agency ANI said that when he was a child, he also used to visit his grandmother's place during summer vacations. He later tweeted:

Rahul`s grandmother Paola Maino lives in Italy.

Rahul Gandhi had in March visited the US, where his mother Sonia Gandhi had had gone for a health check-up.

Earlier, during the New Year Celebrations, Gandhi had gone to London for a short break.

His latest foreign visit comes in the midst of hectic politics over the coming Presidential Election and other developments like the farm crisis.

