Madhya Pradesh

BJP leader Nandkumar Singh Chauhan allegedly thrashes, critically injures toll booth employees for asking ID proof

In a controversial conduct, BJP MP Nandkumar Singh Chauhan on Friday allegedly thrashed and critically injured two toll plaza employees at Kolaras in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh after they asked him for identity proof. 

The entire incident, of Chauhan along with his aides thrashing the two men, has been captured on CCTV camera, as reported by news agency ANI. However, the MP has denied his involvement in the incident.

A toll plaza employee said they couldn't identify the person who had beaten up their staff but had come to know that one of them was an MP. He alleged that when the employees asked him about his identity he refused to provide and beat them up. 

"We don't know the persons who thrashed our employees but it's heard that one was an MP. Employees asked him about his identity but he refused & thrashed them. The government has waived off toll for them, but thrashing is wrong," said the employee.

