हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

BJP leader sends Rs 700 to Renuka Chowdhury, says get me a jacket like Rahul's

BJP has claimed that Rahul wore a jacket worth Rs 63,000 to a concert in Shillong on Tuesday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Jan 31, 2018, 23:13 PM IST
Comments |
BJP leader sends Rs 700 to Renuka Chowdhury, says get me a jacket like Rahul&#039;s

New Delhi: BJP leader Tajinder P Singh Bagga on Wednesday sent Rs 700 to Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury for the jacket, apparently worth USD 995, that Rahul Gandhi wore at a concert organised by his party in poll-bound Meghalaya.

The move by the Delhi BJP spokesperson came after a sharp reaction from Chowdhury, who alleged that the saffron party was leading a "suit-boot ki sarkar" at the Centre and had no moral authority to question Rahul.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she also said,"Those who wove (their) own name on suit, do they have any moral authority to question Rahul Gandhi's jacket? How do they know the rate of the jacket? I will show the jacket can be bought at Rs 700. What will they say then?"

The BJP, in an apparent bid to get even with Rahul, has claimed that the Congress chief wore a jacket worth a little over Rs 63,000 to a concert in Shillong on Tuesday. 

The BJP's Meghalaya unit also tweeted an image of a Burberry jacket, similar to the one that Rahul wore, having a price tag of USD 995.

Rahul had mocked PM Modi with his "suit-boot ki sarkar" jibe after he wore a suit with his name finely embroidered on the stripes for a meeting with the then US president Barack Obama. The suit was later auctioned and bought for over 4.3 crore by a Surat businessman.

In another tweet, the BJP alleged that the Congress government in Meghalaya was mired in corruption. It said instead of attending a musical event, the Congress chief should have given a report card of the state government.

Meanwhile, slamming the BJP, Chowdhury said that the saffron party was "frustrated" due to Rahul's "rising popularity".

She also accused the Modi government of being "idle" and said it should rather focus on issues such as the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, and rising prices of fuel and vegetables.

"Their frustration is directly proportionate to the rising popularity of Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi connects with the young. So, this idle and suit-boot ki sarkar has no right to talk about it," Chowdhury said.

On the other hand, an unfazed Rahul had fired his "suit-boot ki sarkar" salvo at PM Modi afresh, saying he was always found in the company of people attired in suits and not those that are poor.

"You will not see him (PM Modi) hug a poor person, talk to a poor person or even engage with a poor person. You will see him with others. There is a particular distance he maintains with the poor people which he does not with Mr Obama or others," he had told journalists in Shillong.

"The fact of the matter is that he (PM Modi) is still a suit-boot person. He has not done anything....," Rahul had added.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags:
Rahul GandhiRahul's jacketBurberry jacketBJPCongressNarendra ModiTajinder P Singh Bagga
Next
Story

Freshers opening: TSPSC recruitment 2018 in Telangana

Trending