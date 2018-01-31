BJP leader sends Rs 700 to Renuka Chowdhury, says get me a jacket like Rahul's

New Delhi: BJP leader Tajinder P Singh Bagga on Wednesday sent Rs 700 to Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury for the jacket, apparently worth USD 995, that Rahul Gandhi wore at a concert organised by his party in poll-bound Meghalaya.

. @OfficeOfRG Sent Rs 700 to Mrs Renuka Chowdhary. Please send me the same Jacket to my office address in Tilak Nagar

7A/2 Krishna Nagar, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi-110018 pic.twitter.com/I3WsZnbR8r — Tajinder P Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) January 31, 2018

The move by the Delhi BJP spokesperson came after a sharp reaction from Chowdhury, who alleged that the saffron party was leading a "suit-boot ki sarkar" at the Centre and had no moral authority to question Rahul.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she also said,"Those who wove (their) own name on suit, do they have any moral authority to question Rahul Gandhi's jacket? How do they know the rate of the jacket? I will show the jacket can be bought at Rs 700. What will they say then?"

#WATCH Congress' Renuka Chowdhury reacts to BJP's allegation stating that Rahul Gandhi wore a jacket worth Rs.70,000, laughs and says, 'I can show you the same jacket for Rs 700.' pic.twitter.com/8JHCrHbw4B — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2018

The BJP, in an apparent bid to get even with Rahul, has claimed that the Congress chief wore a jacket worth a little over Rs 63,000 to a concert in Shillong on Tuesday.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi interacts with the audience at the 'Celebration of Peace' event. #OneMeghalaya pic.twitter.com/vkFCoogdy2 — Meghalaya Congress (@INCMeghalaya) January 30, 2018

Be proud of your heritage, your language, your culture and your religion. We stand together to defend your culture and your way of thinking : CP Rahul Gandhi in Shillong #OneMeghalaya pic.twitter.com/EOTdmJuZiS — Meghalaya Congress (@INCMeghalaya) January 31, 2018

“Celebration of Peace” held today in Shillong. My gratitude to Shri @officeofrg ji , @incindia and organizers for the wonderful musical event. Hope this celebration of peace inspires more harmony, love and warmth throughout Meghalaya as always. Let Peace be our guiding light! pic.twitter.com/6DQKMk1dfY — Mukul Sangma (@mukulsangma) January 30, 2018

The BJP's Meghalaya unit also tweeted an image of a Burberry jacket, similar to the one that Rahul wore, having a price tag of USD 995.

Rahul had mocked PM Modi with his "suit-boot ki sarkar" jibe after he wore a suit with his name finely embroidered on the stripes for a meeting with the then US president Barack Obama. The suit was later auctioned and bought for over 4.3 crore by a Surat businessman.

In another tweet, the BJP alleged that the Congress government in Meghalaya was mired in corruption. It said instead of attending a musical event, the Congress chief should have given a report card of the state government.

So @OfficeOfRG , soot(pun intended!)-boot ki sarkar with ‘black’ money fleeced from Meghalayan State exchequer by rampant corruption? Instead of singing away our woes, you could have given a report card of your inefficient govt in Meghalaya! Your indifference mocks us! pic.twitter.com/sRvj5eoyRb — BJP Meghalaya (@BJP4Meghalaya) January 30, 2018

Rock concert distraction tactics by @OfficeOfRG to take away focus of Meghalayan voters from real issues on ground!A prince can fuss over ‘Fuddy-Duddy chopper’ rides&cancel his Tura trip,but ever wondered how people in Meghalaya travel? Pics for your reference! #RibhoiRoadScam pic.twitter.com/x1jqNlN7ua — BJP Meghalaya (@BJP4Meghalaya) January 31, 2018

More proof on condition of roads in Meghalaya! No wonder @OfficeOfRG preferred an airy ride to Tura after his airy talks in an airy mode of concert communication. The ground across the nation has rejected the politics of Congress and so will Meghalaya. #TimeForChange #TimeForBJP pic.twitter.com/sypGlq1s5w — BJP Meghalaya (@BJP4Meghalaya) January 31, 2018

Meanwhile, slamming the BJP, Chowdhury said that the saffron party was "frustrated" due to Rahul's "rising popularity".

She also accused the Modi government of being "idle" and said it should rather focus on issues such as the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, and rising prices of fuel and vegetables.

"Their frustration is directly proportionate to the rising popularity of Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi connects with the young. So, this idle and suit-boot ki sarkar has no right to talk about it," Chowdhury said.

On the other hand, an unfazed Rahul had fired his "suit-boot ki sarkar" salvo at PM Modi afresh, saying he was always found in the company of people attired in suits and not those that are poor.

"You will not see him (PM Modi) hug a poor person, talk to a poor person or even engage with a poor person. You will see him with others. There is a particular distance he maintains with the poor people which he does not with Mr Obama or others," he had told journalists in Shillong.

"The fact of the matter is that he (PM Modi) is still a suit-boot person. He has not done anything....," Rahul had added.

(With PTI inputs)