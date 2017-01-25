BJP leader Vinay Katiyar makes sexist remarks against Priyanka Gandhi, refuses to apologise

New Delhi: Former Uttar Pradesh BJP president Vinay Katiyar on Wednesday stirred controversy by making outrageous remarks against Congress president Sonia Gandhi's daughter Priyanka Gandhi.

The BJP leader has even refused to apologise.

The Rajya Sabha MP said Priyanka Gandhi, who has been named by the Congress as its star campaigner for UP Assembly Election, is not as pretty as people claim. "The BJP has prettier faces than Priyanka," Katiyar told news agency ANI.

"Priyanka Gandhi se jyada sundar mahila hain... unse jayda sundar mahila BJP mein hain. Jitna Priyanka Gandhi ko khubsoorat bataya jata hai wo utni khubsoorat nahi hain," he said.

"Humare yahan Smriti Irani hain jo jahan jati hai waha bheed lag jati hai. Wo unse kahi jayda accha bhashan deti hain (We have Smriti Irani, who more beautiful than Priyanka. There is a crowd wherever she goes. Irani is also a far better speaker than Priyanka)," Katiyar added.

The BJP has dropped Katiyar from its list of star campaigners in UP.

Watch his statement here: