BJP leader warns Mamata Banerjee of Shurpanakha-like fate for 'welcoming' Padmavati

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suraj Pal Amu on Friday warned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for 'welcoming' Padmavati in the state.

"There are some women with develish intent like Shurpanakha. Lakshman cured Shurpnakha by cutting off her nose. Mamata Banerjee should not forget this. (Rakshasi pravriti ki jo mahilaayein hoti hain, jaise Shurpnakha thi. Shurpnakaha ka ilaaj Lakshman ne naak kaat kar kiya tha, Mamata Ji is baat ko na bhulein)," Suraj said.

Mamata had on Friday said that her government was ready to welcome the film and its crew. "Yes, we would welcome them. They are welcome here if they can't do it in other states. We can make special arrangements," Banerjee had said.

Padmavati has been facing the ire of several right-wing outfits, including the Sri Rajput Karni Sena, over the alleged distortion of historical facts by its makers.

Many political leaders and members of the erstwhile royal families have also demanded a ban on the film's release.

The Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor starrer was scheduled to be released on December 1, but it has now been deferred. Padukone and Bhansali have received threats from the Rajput Karni Sena for defending the movie.