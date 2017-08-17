close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

BJP-led NDA will get 349 seats if Lok Sabha polls held today, Modi voted best PM: Survey

If the Lok Sabha polls were to be held today, BJP would get 298 seats, according to a survey.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 21:02
BJP-led NDA will get 349 seats if Lok Sabha polls held today, Modi voted best PM: Survey
File image

Delhi: If the General Elections were to be held today, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA would get 349 seats, according to a survey.

The saffron party on its own would get 298 seats in the Lok Sabha.

On the other hand, India Today Group-Karvy Insights MOTN poll said on Thursday, the UPA would end up with 75 seats and Others were projected to get 119 seats.

Following are some of the highlights of the poll:

- BJP was projected to get 35 percent vote share (42% for the NDA). 20 percent to Congress, while others were expected to get 45 percent.

- Overall Narendra Modi was voted as the best Prime Minister so far. He is ahead of former PM Indira Gandhi by 16 percentage points.

- In South India, Indira Gandhi was been voted the best PM so far.

- 63 percent respondents rated PM Modi's performance as good or outstanding.

Narendra Modi is the most popular leader in country: Opinion poll
MUST READ
Narendra Modi is the most popular leader in country: Opinion poll

- He is more popular in urban India than rural India.

- More than 60 percent of the people said that demonetisation had caused more pain than gain, across urban and rural India.

- 23 percent people surveyed backed Centre's crackdown on black money.

- But in south region, demonetisation was rated as NDA government's biggest achievement.

- Meanwhile, 25 percent people voted in favour of Rahul Gandhi as best prime ministerial candidate for the Congress.

- On being asked as to who can revive the Congress, 43 percent of the respondents said "someone else from the Congress but outside the Gandhi family".

- As for CMs, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee has been rated as the best performing one, followed by her Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar.

 

TAGS

Narendra ModiBharatiya Janata PartyBJPNDACongressLok Sabha polls2019 General ElectionsRahul GandhiMamata Banerjee

From Zee News

World

Van crashes into pedestrians in Barcelona's Las Rambla...

Tripura

IGNOU to train Tripura teachers in elementary education

India

Floods claim 36 more lives in Assam, Bihar

Exclusive: US forces to stay in Syria for decades, say militia allies
World

Exclusive: US forces to stay in Syria for decades, say mili...

Body of Imams calls use of DJs, dance in weddings against Shariat Law, announces to boycott such marriages
India

Body of Imams calls use of DJs, dance in weddings against S...

Discoveries

Australian researchers discover how first animals appeared...

West Bengal

GJM chief Bimal Gurung discharged in Madan Tamang murder ca...

Bihar

Gandhi Maidan in Patna to be transformed as 'city squa...

BSNL unveils mobile wallet for subscribers
Technology

BSNL unveils mobile wallet for subscribers

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Blue Whale Challenge: Government has failed to rein in the online suicide game

Hit China where it hurts most

Blue Whale Challenge needs to be tackled at national level

DNA Edit | The deadly killer: The Gorakhpur tragedy ought to be the last of its kind

Triple talaq to federalism, clear path is laid out