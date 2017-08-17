BJP-led NDA will get 349 seats if Lok Sabha polls held today, Modi voted best PM: Survey

Delhi: If the General Elections were to be held today, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA would get 349 seats, according to a survey.

The saffron party on its own would get 298 seats in the Lok Sabha.

On the other hand, India Today Group-Karvy Insights MOTN poll said on Thursday, the UPA would end up with 75 seats and Others were projected to get 119 seats.

Following are some of the highlights of the poll:

- BJP was projected to get 35 percent vote share (42% for the NDA). 20 percent to Congress, while others were expected to get 45 percent.

- Overall Narendra Modi was voted as the best Prime Minister so far. He is ahead of former PM Indira Gandhi by 16 percentage points.

- In South India, Indira Gandhi was been voted the best PM so far.

- 63 percent respondents rated PM Modi's performance as good or outstanding.

- He is more popular in urban India than rural India.

- More than 60 percent of the people said that demonetisation had caused more pain than gain, across urban and rural India.

- 23 percent people surveyed backed Centre's crackdown on black money.

- But in south region, demonetisation was rated as NDA government's biggest achievement.

- Meanwhile, 25 percent people voted in favour of Rahul Gandhi as best prime ministerial candidate for the Congress.

- On being asked as to who can revive the Congress, 43 percent of the respondents said "someone else from the Congress but outside the Gandhi family".

- As for CMs, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee has been rated as the best performing one, followed by her Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar.