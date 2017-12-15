BJP likely to shift to new address in January 2018

New Delhi: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may shift to its new spacious office in New Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in January 2018, a party leader said.

"Construction work of the new office has been completed, and the party may shift into it after January 14, 2018," a party leader told IANS requesting anonymity.

He said the party had earlier decided to shift to the new office on December 25, which marks the birthday of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. "But later the dates were changed," he said.

The 70-room new office, on 6, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, is built on two acres. It is just five km from its present office on 11, Ashoka Road.

The new office building will be well-equipped with modern technological facilities to link the party headquarters with party units in states and districts.

On August 18, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah laid the foundation stone of the new BJP office building.

Modi had said, "The new office is not just a building or a structure but a symbol of the sacrifices of the party leaders."