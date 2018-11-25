BJP MLA alleges Shiv Sena is hijacking Ram Mandir issue, says they thrash north Indians

Lucknow: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Surendra Singh on Sunday attacked Shiv Sena, claiming that the party is hijacking the Ram Mandir issue. He further accused Shiv Sena of thrashing the north Indians and driving them out.

"How can Shiv Sena hijack the #RamMandir issue? The people who thrash north Indians and drive them out, who don’t even have the mentality to serve humanity, how will they serve lord Ram?" Surendra Singh said.

His statement came after Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray visited temple town Ayodhya, earlier in the day. He took a tour to the Ram temple site and said that there is no hidden agenda behind his visit to the shrine.

The Shiv Sena chief added that he had come to the temple town to express the sentiments of all Indians and Hindus across the world.

Ayodhya has been turned into a virtual fortress with RSS-affiliated right-wing outfit Vishwa Hindu Parishad's massive 'Dharma Sabha' being held at Bade Bhakt Mal Ki Baghia to push for a grand Ram Temple at the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site.