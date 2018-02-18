हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BJP MLA cleans toilet seat with bare hands, cuts students' nails as part of Swachh Bharat mission - Watch

Earlier in January, he shared a video where he was seen giving a bath to a student in a school in Alhova.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 18, 2018, 15:19 PM IST
Taking the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan to an entirely new level, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Madhya Pradesh Janardan Mishra cleaned a dirty toilet seat with his bare hands in a school in the state. The school toilet in Rewa's Khajuha village had been out of use due to the accumulation of soil.

He was also seen checking the nails of the students and cutting them in the school.

Earlier in January, he gave a bath to a student in a school in Alhova. He was seen scrubbing the legs of the child with soap. The MLA said that when he went on an inspection of a school, he saw that the children had not taken a bath from many days. After giving a bath to the child, he asked the parents present there to make sure that the children get into a habbit of taking a bath.

On his Twitter handle, he has also shared videos of him cleaning the roads in Riva Nagar in the state.

Janardan's efforts are sure to please Prime Minister Narendra Modi who kick-started the drive to clean India and launched the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan on October 2, 2014. As per the Prime Minister's vision, he wants a "clean India" by 2019 when the country celebrates the 150th birth anniversary of the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi.

