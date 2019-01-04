हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vikram Saini

BJP MLA says people who feel unsafe in India should be bombed

"Give me a ministry and I will bomb all such people, no one would be spared."

BJP MLA says people who feel unsafe in India should be bombed
ANI Photo

Lucknow: In a statement that could give ammunition to rival parties in Uttar Pradesh to target the Yogi Adityanath government with, a BJP MLA from Muzaffarnagar said that those who say they feel unsafe in India should be bombed.

Speaking to mediapersons, Vikram Saini questioned the intent of people who say they feel threatened in India and even labelled them as traitors. "My personal view is that those who say they feel unsafe and threatened in India should be bombed. They are traitors and a law should be enacted to punish them because their statements fall under the category of treachery," he said. "Give me a ministry and I will bomb all such people. No one would be spared." The irony of it all was not lost on those gathered around him.

Saini, when questioned further on his view, showed no signs of taking back his statement. "The language of exploding bombs is the language spoken in my village. I have said it as is."

 

 

Although Saini did not take names, his comments come after veteran Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah had said he is concerned about the safety of his children in the prevailing situation in the country.

Saini's comment is likely to cause a furore and won't help the image-building exercise of the Adityanath government in the state that has previously been accused of doing more for the welfare of cows than of people at large. Rival parties like SP and BSP have even questioned the prevailing law and order situation in the state and have pointed towards cow vigilantism and mob lynching incidents in UP.

Tags:
Vikram SainiBJPYogi Adityanath

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close