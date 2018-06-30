हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dhan Singh Rawat

BJP MLA's son thrashes man for not allowing his car to pass

A CCTV footage of the incident - which took place on June 1 - shows Raja getting off his car, opening the door of the car behind and dragging the driver out before unleashing a torrent of blows on him.

ANI Photo

New Delhi: In yet another incident of the 'privileged political class' resorting to violence to assert their pretentious superiority, the son a BJP MLA allegedly thrashed a driver for not allowing his car to pass.

News agency ANI reported that Raja, son of BJP' Banswara MLA Dhan Singh Rawat, overtook a Maruti Suzuki Swift and blocked the road before getting off and launching a flurry of attacks on the driver? The reason? The Swift driver had apparently not let the Raja's Mahindra Scorpio pass through.

A CCTV footage of the incident - which took place on June 1 - shows Raja getting off his car, opening the door of the car behind and dragging the driver out before unleashing a torrent of blows on him. He was accompanied by several other men who too came out of the Scorpio and joined Raja in punching the man.

While incidents of road rage are - unfortunately - common in India, there are also increasing number of incidents where politicians and their family members regard themselves as so-called rulers of the road. While Raja's Scorpio did not have a beacon, there have been incidents when members of political parties have resorted to violence - especially when halted to pay toll taxes.

