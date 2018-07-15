हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

BJP MLA's wife accuses him of adultery, says he married another woman

Monika claimed to have the Aadhaar card of the woman which reads she is the wife of Dr Gagan Bhagat.

Representational image

New Delhi: Wife of a BJP MLA from Jammu and Kashmir accused him of having of marrying another woman. Gagan Bhagat, the BJP legislator from RS Pura constituency in Jammu district, has been accused by his wife Monika Sharma that he is living with the student after marrying her.

Monika claimed to have the Aadhaar card of the woman which reads she is the wife of Dr Gagan Bhagat. "We are not divorced and I have filed a petition for maintenance but till date, he hasn't given any money," she said.

The student's father, ex-servicemen, has also accused Bhagat of abducting his daughter from a college in Punjab. The student and the legislator have denied the charges, calling them an attempt to defame him.

Appealing to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Monika said, "daughter of your own family is seeking justice, not only for myself and my children but also for that girl who had just turned 19".

The couple is married for 13 years now. The legislator has, however, refuted the allegations and claimed he and his wife were in the process of getting divorced.

His wife countered Bhagat's stand and said that though they were living separately for nearly 10 months, no suit has been filed before any court for a divorce. She was accompanied by their 12-year-old son and four-year-old daughter.

Monika, also the state secretary of BJP's women wing, said she remained quiet for nearly one year in the interest of her family and keeping in mind the future of their children.

She said she managed to get the marriage certificate before the notary signed it and has cross-checked the Aadhaar card for forgery.

During a visit to Ludhiana in November, she said her son, who was accompanying his father, lived with the student who had joined them there.

(With inputs from agencies)

