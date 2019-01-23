BJP mocks Congress over Priyanka's appointment, says Rahul Gandhi has failed

After years of speculation, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra finally took the political plunge on Wednesday, with Congress appointing her as the General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East. The appointment comes mere months ahead of Lok Sabha Election 2019, scheduled to be held in April-May.

As the news of her appointment floated in, several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and ministers mocked the party's decision to hold on to dynasty politics.

When asked by Zee News if her appointment could cause a problem in upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019, BJP spokesperon Sambit Patra said, "This is not a challenge for BJP. This was expected. It's family politics. And it reflects that Rahul Gandhi has failed. In future, Robert Vadra too will enter politics. Only a Gandhi can become president of the party."

Dinesh Sharma, the Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, says her appointment will make no difference to the landscape of politics both in UP and overall.

“If you look at 2014 Lok Sabha polls, she was campaigning for 46 seats out which the party won just two seats. Congress knows it can't turn the tides against itself. Hence, her appointment. It, however, will make a difference to party cadres who are struck with dynasty politics,” he says.

Congratulating Priyanka for her political plunge, BJP leader Babul Supriyo told Zee News, “This is the internal matter of Congress. The speculation was on for years. And she took the plunge today.

“But calling it a game changer doesn't bode well for democracy. The person who has no idea about politics has now suddenly being appointed to such a senior post.”

Reiterating similar views, Minister of State for Culture and Tourism and Civil Aviation Mahesh Sharma said, “This was expected. There's nothing new here.”