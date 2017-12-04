BJP mocks Gandhi scion's rise as Congress says 'India with Rahul Gandhi'

NEW DELHI: Minutes after Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi filed the nomination for the position of party chief, an array of congratulatory messages from top Congress leaders and party members emerged on Twitter.

Senior party leaders including Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, former finance minister Chidambaram and several other leaders wished the Gandhi scion.

As Congress VP Rahul Gandhi files his nomination for the post of Congress President, senior leaders of the INC family send their best wishes and express why he is the perfect leader. #IndiaWithRahulGandhi @capt_amarinder pic.twitter.com/X2JCzc1ejT — Congress (@INCIndia) December 4, 2017

As Mr Rahul Gandhi files his nomination, I wish him the very best as Congress President. #IndiaWithRahulGandhi — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) December 4, 2017

Congratulations, Shri Rahul Gandhi @OfficeOfRG on filing nomination papers for election of post of President of @INCIndia.

I am confident that the party will renew itself with greater vigour& scale new heights under your able leadership. I wish you success!#IndiaWithRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/MtYoWPEkUH — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) December 4, 2017

As Congress celebrated the Rahul's latest step that brings him closer to party chief's post, BJP leadership mocked the nomination.

Addressing a large gathering on his home turf Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took a jibe at Rahul's near accession to the top, calling Congress a “political dynasty”.

“Negative politics of the Congress isn't cutting ice with the people of Gujarat. People are fully aware of the divisive tactics of Congress and have terrible memories of Congress rule, which was characterised by misgovernance and lawlessness,” tweeted the PM.

BJP National Spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao tweeted:



The scrutiny of Rahul Gandhi's nomination will be held tomorrow. The final declaration of Rahul's elevation as party chief may happen on December 18 or 19, senior Congress leaders told Zee News over the phone.