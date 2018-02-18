BJP moves out of Lutyens' Bungalow Zone, gets a new hi-tech headquarter in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has become the first major national party to move out of the Lutyens' Bungalow Zone into a new modern office enabled with the latest communication technologies.

The new party headquarters located at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party veteran LK Advani. Party president Amit Shah, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj and other senior party leaders were also present at the event.

The PM congratulated the party president and his team for completing the work of the office in stipulated time and for getting a new home to the BJP. "I want to thank Amit Bhai and his entire team, that worked hard to complete the work on the BJP HQ within the desired time frame," the PM said.

The new party office is located at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg and will make BJP the first major national party to shift its office outside Lutyens' Bungalow Zone, following a Supreme Court directive that party offices should be relocated from there. The BJP's shift may put pressure on other parties to follow suit as almost all of them have been functioning for decades out of bungalows.

The foundation stone of this sprawling office had been laid in August last year. A Mumbai-based architecture company has designed the office. The premises has three buildings fitted with modern communication tools, enabling party office-bearers to co-ordinate official works with their counterparts in states and local levels in real time.

The BJP had been working from Ashoka Road office till now and is likely to move operations to the new multi-storeyed modern construction by next week. BJP's Ashoka Road office and the Congress office at Akbar Road are part of the pool of government residences. The Supreme Court had hence asked all parties to move out of those offices.

The BJP relocating out of the Ashoka Road office may put pressure on other parties to follow suit.