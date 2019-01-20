BJP MP Anurag Thakur honoured with Sansad Ratna Award

Chennai: Anurag Thakur, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and party`s chief whip in the Lok Sabha, was on Saturday bestowed with Sansad Ratna Award for distinguished performance as a parliamentarian.

He is the first MP from the BJP, besides being the only Member of Parliament from north India, to have been awarded the Jury Committee Special Award.

The Sansad Ratna Awards was set up in 2010 upon the suggestion of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, who himself launched the first edition of awards in May 2010, with the purpose of celebrating the performers of Indian Parliamentarians.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit presented the award to Thakur here.

"I am extremely delighted to receive this award as it is being given for distinguished performance under Jury Committee Special Award. Being a public representative, I have always attempted to raise my voice in the Parliament for pertinent issues relating to Himachal Pradesh and national interest, at large. I would like to dedicate this award to the people of Himachal Pradesh for their continued support and faith in me," Thakur said in a statement.

Last year, Bhartruhari Mahtab of Biju Janata Dal, Nationalist Congress Party`s Supriya Sule and Congress` Rajiv Satav were honoured with Sansad Ratna Awards.