BJP MP Bandaru Dattatreya’s 21-year-old son Bandaru Vaishnav dies of heart attack

Twenty one-year-old son of former Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bandaru Dattatreya's son, Bandaru Vaishnav, died after suffering a heart attack.

Vaishnav reportedly complained of pain in the chest late Wednesday night, following which he was rushed to Musheerabad Guru Nanak Care hospital in Secundarabad. He died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Vaishnav was a third year MBBS student.