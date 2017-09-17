close
BJP MP from Alwar Mahant Chandnath passes away at 61

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Rajasthan's Alwar, Mahant Chandnath, has passed away at the age of 61 on Sunday.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 17, 2017 - 08:57
BJP MP from Alwar Mahant Chandnath passes away at 61
File photo

Alwar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Rajasthan's Alwar, Mahant Chandnath, has passed away at the age of 61 on Sunday.

As per the reports of ANI, Chandnath's last rites will be performed today at his 'math' located in Haryana's Rohtak district at 4 PM.  The BJP MP took his last breath on Saturday at 11:45 p.m. at Delhi's Apollo Hospital. 

Talking to the news agency, The BJP District Head of Alwar said that all the events of the day in the district have been cancelled following Chandnath's death.

Chandnath headed the Nath sect of Hinduism and was also the chancellor of the Mast Nath University.

Chandnath first won the by-elections in 2014 from Rajasthan's Behror seat.

In 2014, he defeated Jitendra Singh of the Congress to became a MP from Alwar.

In February 2017, the Haryana court sentenced Chandnath to one-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) for criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy. 

(With inputs from ANI)

BJP MP, Alwar, Rajasthan, Mahant Chandnath

