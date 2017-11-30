BJP MP Kirron Kher's 'life lessons' for Chandigarh gangrape survivor sparks controversy

New Delhi: BJP MP Kirron Kher on Thursday said that the survior in the recently reported Chandigarh gangrape case should not have entered an autorickshaw which already had three men inside.

The incident occurred on November 17 when the 22-year-old survivor was reportedly raped by three men inside an autorickshaw in the city's Sector 53 area. She had boarded the auto after attending a stenography class at Sector 37. While the accused were sent to police custody earlier on Thursday, it is Kher's statement that has shocked many. "I want to say that when already there were three men sitting inside the auto, you (rape survivor) should not have boarded it. I am saying this to protect the girls," said the actress-turned-politician. ""Whenever we took a taxi in Mumbai, we used to let someone know the taxi number. I feel that in these times, we also have to be more careful about these things."

Many immediately shot back at Kher saying that 'blaming' the victim for boarding the autorickshaw is shocking. Even as outrage against the comments grew on social media platforms, Kher attempted to later explain what she meant. "I said that times are bad and that girls should exercise caution. Shame on people who are doing politics over my statement. They too have girls at their homes and should talk constructive like me and not speak destructively."