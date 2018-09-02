हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BJP MP

BJP MP Liladhar Vaghela admitted to ICU after attack by cow

The incident took place outside Vaghela's residence in Sector 21, Gandhinagar when he had gone out for a walk.

BJP MP Liladhar Vaghela admitted to ICU after attack by cow

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Liladhar Vaghela was attacked by a stray cow following which he was admitted to the ICU with broken ribs.

The incident took place outside Vaghela's residence in Sector 21, Gandhinagar when he had gone out for a walk. Vaghela is a Lok Sabha MP from Gujarat's Patan.

He was immediately rushed to Apollo hospital and admitted to the ICU following the preliminary examination.

Doctors said that the 83-year-old MP sustained injuries on his ribs and head.

Vaghela was a cabinet minister in Gujarat before being elected to the Lok Sabha.

Reports suggest that Vaghela sustained two fractures and clotting in the head, which was later taken care of.

