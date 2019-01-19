BJP MP Rudy slams Shatrughan Sinha for attending United India Rally in Kolkata

KOLKATA: Former Union minister and BJP MP from Saran Rajiv Pratap Rudy on Saturday lashed out at his party colleague and MP Shatrughan Sinha for attending the 'United India' opposition rally in Kolkata.

Taking a dig at Sinha, Rudy labeled the Patna Sahib MP as an opporutnist who is unwilling to quit BJP because he wants to enjoy his perks of being a BJP MP.

Rajiv Pratap Rudy, BJP on Shatrughan sinha: They make it a point to be present at the whip so that they don't lose their membership. At the same time they are so opportunistic that they want to climb the stage and be present at a conclave. BJP will take cognizance of it. https://t.co/IqS9t16yfx — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2019

"Some people are intelligent in a different way. Some people want to carry stamp of BJP for the facilities that come as a MP. They make it a point to be present at the whip so that they don't lose their membership. At the same time they are so opportunistic that they want to climb the stage and be present at a conclave. BJP will take cognizance of it," Rudy was quoted as saying by ANI.

Meanwhile, over 20 national leaders have converged in Kolkata for the mega Opposition rally organised by West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee against the Narendra Modi government. Those attending the rally include former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie; three present chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Chandrababu Naidu and HD Kumaraswamy; and former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, and Gegong Apang.

Taking to Twitter this morning, Mamta had said, “I welcome all national leaders, supporters and lakhs of people to participate in today’s rally to pledge to build a stronger, progressive and united India.”

Security has been beefed up at the rally venue to prevent any untoward incident.