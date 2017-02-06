BJP MP Virendra Singh takes dig at Rahul Gandhi-Akhilesh Yadav's roadshows; PM Narendra Modi bursts out laughing - Watch video
Delhi: Listening to BJP MP Virendra Singh take a dig at Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav in Lok Sabha on Monday, made none other than Prime Minister laugh his heart out.
Parliamentarian from UP, Singh was participation in a debate on Motion of Thanks to the President's Address.
PM Modi was also present in the House at that time.
Singh said that people watched Congress vice president and UP CM's roadshows together for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections as they watch a film shoot.
The MP added that seeing the duo together he was reminded of a song from old Hindi movie whose lyrics was - dono kisi ko nazar nahi aaye, chal dariya mein doob jaye.
The song has been picturised on Rajesh Khanna and Mumtaz.
Watch the video below (tweeted by official Twitter account of the Bharatiya Janata Party).
Must Watch : BJP MP Shri Virendra Singh's jibe on Rahul Gandhi - Akhilesh Yadav roadshows in Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/5FORmeEpeh
— BJP (@BJP4India) February 6, 2017
