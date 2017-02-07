BJP MPs asked to emphasise PM Narendra Modi's pro-poor agenda

New Delhi: Keeping up with its pro-poor pitch, BJP on Tuesday said the government's overall policy has been driven by its concerns for the poor and asked its parliamentarians to project Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "messiah of the poor" among the masses.

Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu asked party MPs at the parliamentary party meeting to take to the common man the government's achievements and its vision as enunciated in President Pranab Mukherjee's address to Parliament.

With Modi and top party leaders on the dais, he underlined that the Budget and the government's overall policy has been driven by its concerns for the poor and weaker sections of the society and said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the messiah of the poor. You should take this message to every household".

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar also expressed satisfaction over the functioning of Parliament as both House yesterday functioned with the Lok Sabha devoting over 9 hours to the debate on the President's Address.

He expressed confidence that three bills, related to payment of wages, enemy properties and demonetisation, will be passed in Parliament as he noted that they are meant to replace ordinances issued by the government.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley spoke in the meeting at length about the government's ongoing exercise for the last 45 days to push digital payment, noting that a 'digi-dhan' fair was being held today in Shillong.

He said over 6.5 lakh people, including traders, have been awarded by the government in a lucky draw for those using digital mode of payments. Over 10 lakh people have visited these 'digi-dhan melas', he said.