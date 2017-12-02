हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

BJP names candidates for by-polls to five Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu, Arunachal, Bengal, Uttar Pradesh

Karu Nagarajan is the BJP candidate for by-polls to RK Nagar.

PTI| Updated: Dec 02, 2017, 23:44 PM IST
Comments |
BJP names candidates for by-polls to five Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu, Arunachal, Bengal, Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday announced the names of its candidates for by-polls to five assembly seats to be held on December 21.

From Sikandra in Uttar Pradesh, the party has fielded Ajit Pal, son of Mathura Pal, whose death necessitated the election.

Biyuram Wahge and Kardo Nyicyor are the BJP's choice for Pakke-Kasang and Likabali seats in Arunachal Pradesh.

Karu Nagarajan is the BJP candidate for by-polls to RK Nagar, which was represented by J Jayalalithaa, and Antara Bhattacharya is the party nominee in Sabang in West Begnal, according to a party statement.

Tags:
BJPUttar PradeshArunachal PradeshRK NagarJ JayalalithaaWest Begnal
Next
Story

No scope for hope under Modi Raj: Rahul Gandhi

Trending